Elba @ Providence Christian | 2023 Week 5
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Tigers and Eagles clash in a 1A vs 3A battle of top teams. Can undefeated Elba add another win on the year, or will Providence Christian defend the home turf for their fourth straight W?
FINAL SCORE: Elba 57 - Providence Christian 20
