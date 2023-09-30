Elba @ Providence Christian | 2023 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Tigers and Eagles clash in a 1A vs 3A battle of top teams. Can undefeated Elba add another win on the year, or will Providence Christian defend the home turf for their fourth straight W?

FINAL SCORE: Elba 57 - Providence Christian 20

