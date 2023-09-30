Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dry conditions causing cotton and peanut yields to lower

September and October are typically the times of the year to harvest peanuts, but with limited rain, many places have had trouble with peanuts growing, being a
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The majority of the Wiregrass continues to be dry, not seeing significant rainfall in weeks.

With the dry conditions come issues for the farmers throughout the area.

September and October are typically the times of the year to harvest peanuts, but with limited rain, many places have had trouble with peanuts growing, being a good grade and lower yields overall.

The dry conditions have made it difficult for the machinery used on farms too. Jimmy Jones with the Henry County Extension Office says the ground gets rough, similar to concrete without rainfall, making it hard for the digger to dig into the ground.

“The low state average was in the 3400-pound range [last year]. That’s what we need to pay the bills, but it is not a good year for peanut yields,” said Jones. “However, it is probably worse in the cotton, because the cotton shed its crop during those dry weather periods, so we have yet to see what the yield from cotton is going to be, on the late planted cotton especially, but it is not looking very good.”

Some farmers have told Jones this will be some of their lowest yields since 1980.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of James Aaron Toole (pictured), who had been missing for 28 years, has likely been...
Houston County man missing for 28 years likely found
An Enterprise Rescue ambulance crashed in Downtown Dothan near East Main Street and North St....
Downtown Dothan mural impacted in wreck involving Enterprise ambulance
23-year-old Dennis Wemberly (pictured) is charged with second degree Rape, Trespassing of a...
Man caught impersonating student on Enterprise bus, facing sex charges
Arrest reports from earlier this year allege that Wendy Woodham (pictured) refused to feed her...
Ozark woman who police claim didn’t feed her mother indicted on murder, abuse charges
Christopher McLean booking photo
Father charged in death of 2-year-old daughter

Latest News

According to the CDC, cancer is the second leading cause of death in Alabama
CDC: Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Alabama
Dry conditions hurting peanut and cotton yields
Dry conditions hurting peanut and cotton yields
September Teacher of the Month: Christy Lee
September Teacher of the Month: Christy Lee
Tigers long for a win on Homecoming night
Tigers long for win on Homecoming night