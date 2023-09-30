Dry conditions causing cotton and peanut yields to lower

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The majority of the Wiregrass continues to be dry, not seeing significant rainfall in weeks.

With the dry conditions come issues for the farmers throughout the area.

September and October are typically the times of the year to harvest peanuts, but with limited rain, many places have had trouble with peanuts growing, being a good grade and lower yields overall.

The dry conditions have made it difficult for the machinery used on farms too. Jimmy Jones with the Henry County Extension Office says the ground gets rough, similar to concrete without rainfall, making it hard for the digger to dig into the ground.

“The low state average was in the 3400-pound range [last year]. That’s what we need to pay the bills, but it is not a good year for peanut yields,” said Jones. “However, it is probably worse in the cotton, because the cotton shed its crop during those dry weather periods, so we have yet to see what the yield from cotton is going to be, on the late planted cotton especially, but it is not looking very good.”

Some farmers have told Jones this will be some of their lowest yields since 1980.

