Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dale County @ G.W. Long | 2023 Week 5

The Warriors and Rebels meet for a Week 5 non-region showdown.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Warriors and Rebels meet for a Week 5 non-region showdown. Can G.W. Long win their 4th straight game of the year, or will Dale County defeat the boys from Skipperville for a second straight year and snap a 4-game losing skid on the season?

FINAL SCORE: G.W. Long 62 - Dale County 25

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of James Aaron Toole (pictured), who had been missing for 28 years, has likely been...
Houston County man missing for 28 years likely found
An Enterprise Rescue ambulance crashed in Downtown Dothan near East Main Street and North St....
Downtown Dothan mural impacted in wreck involving Enterprise ambulance
23-year-old Dennis Wemberly (pictured) is charged with second degree Rape, Trespassing of a...
Man caught impersonating student on Enterprise bus, facing sex charges
Arrest reports from earlier this year allege that Wendy Woodham (pictured) refused to feed her...
Ozark woman who police claim didn’t feed her mother indicted on murder, abuse charges
Christopher McLean booking photo
Father charged in death of 2-year-old daughter

Latest News

The Warriors and Rebels meet for a Week 5 non-region showdown.
Dale County @ G.W. Long | 2023 Week 5
Can Ariton win their 5th straight in the 10th meeting between the two schools, or will Straughn...
Straughn @ Ariton | 2023 Week 5
The Red Tops and Yellow Jackets battle it out in non-region play, both looking to stop...
Slocomb @ Ashford | 2023 Week 5
It’s a battle for Geneva County as the Bulldogs from Hartford and the Panthers from Geneva...
Geneva @ Geneva County | 2023 Week 5