Dale County @ G.W. Long | 2023 Week 5

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Warriors and Rebels meet for a Week 5 non-region showdown. Can G.W. Long win their 4th straight game of the year, or will Dale County defeat the boys from Skipperville for a second straight year and snap a 4-game losing skid on the season?

FINAL SCORE: G.W. Long 62 - Dale County 25

