Charles Henderson @ St. James | 2023 Week 5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s Montgomery vs Troy, Trojans vs Trojans on the high school gridiron at Carlisle Field. Can Charles Henderson win a third straight on the year and remain unbeaten in the all-time series between the two schools, or will St. James keep to one loss on the year?

FINAL SCORE: Charles Henderson 36 - St. James 13

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.