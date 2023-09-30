Wiregrass Gives Back
CDC: Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Alabama

According to the CDC, cancer is the second leading cause of death in Alabama
According to the CDC, cancer is the second leading cause of death in Alabama(Pexels)
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the CDC, cancer is the second leading cause of death in Alabama. Dr. Jacob Edwards, a local area pediatrician, says if you are obese you are more at risk of developing certain types of cancer.

Some of those cancers include the pancreas, liver, colon, and breast. Dr. Edwards wants to remind you that what you put in your body determines your health. Foods with dye, processed foods, and fried foods will put you more at risk.

“Obesity can be a risk factor for those. And that’s like 14 different cancers. Most cancers that are out there for adults can somehow be related to obesity. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to cause it,” Dr. Edwards said.

Dr. Edwards recommends eighty percent of eating what you are supposed to, and twenty percent enjoying life.

By doing this your lifestyle will be more balanced and health-friendly.

