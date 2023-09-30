Wiregrass Gives Back
Brawl breaks out at Headland/Pike County, game called off

FNF 23 Week 5 | Headland @ Pike County
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Headland and Pike County high school football game came to an early end after a fight broke out on the field.

According to sources at the game, a Headland player tackled a Pike County receiver late in the 2nd quarter with the Rams leading. Players from both teams became heated after what Pike County considered a hard and unnecessary hit, which led to multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after some pushing and shoving.

The Pike County player that got hit during the play then appeared to collapse on the sidelines, and was taken off the field by Pike County coaching staff members.

The teams attempted to resume the game, with a fight erupting at the end of the next play. Police could be seen entering the field of play, with officials ending the game before the half, with the Headland Rams team leaving the stadium following the incident.

According to the AHSAA Director of Communications Ron Ingram, Headland will be awarded the victory in the game by way of forfeit with a score of 20-0.

