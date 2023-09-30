Abbeville @ Houston Academy | 2023 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 1-4 Yellowjackets travel to Dothan to face the undefeated Raiders in a 2A vs 3A clash. Can Abbeville get the shock win on the road or will Houston Academy move the 5-0 with another dominant 2023 win?

FINAL SCORE: Houston Academy 49 - Abbeville 0

