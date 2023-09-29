Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

WATCH: Elba, Providence Christian square off in 1A vs 3A action

By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many teams around the state are battling it out in non-region competition in Week 5 of the 2023 season, and that’s no difference for our Live Game of the Night. The undefeated Elba Tigers take the trip to Dothan for a battle with the Providence Christian Eagles.

This is only the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools in a series that got its start in 2020 when Providence beat Elba 27-20. The last two meetings have went the way of the Tigers, with Elba cruising to dominant wins in 2021 (27-6) and 2022 (40-7) over the Eagles.

The Tigers, as previously mentioned, enter the Week 5 clash undefeated in the 2023 season. The number 2 ranked team in Class 1A opened up play in Week 0 with a dominant 35-8 win over New Brockton, then followed that up with winning their first three games of region play in 1A-Region 2 with lopsided decisions over Kinston (42-7), Houston County (49-14) and Brantley (48-0). In total, Elba are outscoring opponents in 2023 thus far 174-29, an average of 43.5 points scored per game and 7.3 points allowed per game.

Providence Christian proves to be a bit of an interesting challenge for Elba, as they enter tonight with a 3-1 record. The lone speed bump of the year for the Eagles came in Week 0 in a tough 39-0 loss to Highland Home on the road. Since then, Providence have bounced back while dominating region play, winning solidly against Ashford (21-0), New Brockton (38-14) and Opp (10-6). While the outscoring margin has been tighter for the Eagles, 69-59, Providence has only given up 6 points at home thus far this year and will look to do much of the same against Elba.

Game time for tonight’s matchup between the Tigers and Eagles is set for 7 p.m., and that game will airing live on MeTV (4.2) and streaming online on WTVY.com and in this story.

Elba @ Providence Christian
Elba @ Providence Christian(WTVY)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of James Aaron Toole (pictured), who had been missing for 28 years, has likely been...
Houston County man missing for 28 years likely found
An Enterprise Rescue ambulance crashed in Downtown Dothan near East Main Street and North St....
Downtown Dothan mural impacted in wreck involving Enterprise ambulance
23-year-old Dennis Wemberly (pictured) is charged with second degree Rape, Trespassing of a...
Man caught impersonating student on Enterprise bus, facing sex charges
Arrest reports from earlier this year allege that Wendy Woodham (pictured) refused to feed her...
Ozark woman who police claim didn’t feed her mother indicted on murder, abuse charges
Christopher McLean booking photo
Father charged in death of 2-year-old daughter

Latest News

Game of the Week for Week 5 features the Samson Tigers taking on the Florala Wildcats.
News4 FNF GOTW: Is Wildcats’ physical dominance enough to hold off Tigers?
Game of the Week for Week 5 features the Samson Tigers taking on the Florala Wildcats.
News4 FNF GOTW: Tigers look for sunshine during stormy year
Game of the Week for Week 5 features the Samson Tigers taking on the Florala Wildcats.
Friday Night Football Week 5 Predictions
Last year, it was two touchdowns that secured Florala the win over Samson, but can they do it...
News4 FNF GOTW: Is Wildcats' physical dominance enough to hold off Tigers?