Warm Weekend Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Plenty of sunshine is on the way for the weekend with warm days and pleasant nights. Similar weather carries through most of next week with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 60s. We’re tracking slight rain chances for the end of the week.

TONIGHT – A few high clouds. Low near 64°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 89°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 63°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 61° High: 87° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 86° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe & Rina in the Atlantic, but there are no threats to the US at this time.

