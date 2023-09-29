Thousands of daycares in Alabama could close after funding expires

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The stabilization grants from the American Rescue Plan helped many childcare providers in the United States, but the expiration date on those funds is approaching, leaving thousands of childcare centers at risk of closing.

In the state of Alabama, it is projected that 577 childcare providers could close, leaving 33,653 kids without childcare. In southeast Alabama, there are around 177 providers, with 55 in Houston County.

On September 30th, when stabilization grants from the American Rescue Plan expire, the United States will fall off of what is called a childcare cliff. This means that the childcare sector, one of the slowest sectors to recover from the pandemic, could lose around 70,000 childcare providers.

“Particularly who this is going to affect the most is going to be the people who have home-based childcare which is absolutely vital for communities,” Natalie Boyle, the CEO and founder of Annie’s Place. This non-profit provides free childcare to hospital patients and first responders.

Boyle said that home-based childcare providers will feel the brunt of this funding loss.

Providers like Sadie Edwards, who began The Village Home Daycare and Learning Center right before the start of the pandemic.

“Actually, when I opened my daycare, I was open in January, I was closed down in March,” Kirksey said. With the help of ARPA funds, she was able to reopen much like other childcare providers who used the funds for things like daily operations and paying employees.

Losing funding will make it hard for those working in childcare to provide their employees with a livable wage and still provide quality care. That, in conjunction with other costs, could force childcare providers to increase tuition fees or worse, close their doors.

“Now, we have to push that off onto parents because we are going to have to increase our fees,” Kirksey added. Based on her experience, middle-class parents will suffer because they make too much money to qualify for childcare subsidies but not enough to withstand a fee increase. If daycares close, this will also leave parents to scramble for another provider, which can result in missed time off of work.

A report by The Century Foundation found that parents in Alabama could lose $75 million in earnings because of being forced to cut work hours or leave the workforce. That study also calculated $86 million less in employee productivity and $2.7 million less in state income tax because of the childcare cliff.

Both Natalie Boyle and Sadie Kirksey hope that lawmakers on the state and national levels realize the importance of the childcare sector and do something before it is too late.

The results of the childcare cliff could be felt as soon as six months after September 30th.

Without this money, a large portion of childcare providers could close nationwide.

