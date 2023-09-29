Ringling Bros. returns after 6-year hiatus

Wiregrass Gives Back
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – Ringling Brothers is coming back after a six-year hiatus, but its animals are not.

Whether that still makes it a circus is debatable, but the company says it’s sure people will still pay to see people do amazing things.

Instead of watching an elephant play basketball, fans can see a teenage human rocket and a record-setting unicyclist.

The first show is Friday in Louisiana with two years of stops across the country already planned.

