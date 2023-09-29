Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Ozark woman who police claim didn’t feed her mother indicted on murder, abuse charges

Arrest reports from earlier this year allege that Wendy Woodham (pictured) refused to feed her...
Arrest reports from earlier this year allege that Wendy Woodham (pictured) refused to feed her mother, didn’t change her diaper, and denied medical treatment after she fell on the floor. The publicly unidentified victim died a few weeks later.(Dale County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County Grand Jury returned murder and elderly abuse indictments against a woman who police accused of mistreating her elderly mother.

Records show deputies booked 59-year-old Wendy Woodham into the Dale County Jail at 2:10 Thursday, then released her on her $140,000 bond.

Arrest reports from earlier this year allege that Woodham refused to feed her mother, didn’t change her diaper, and denied medical treatment after she fell on the floor. The publicly unidentified victim died a few weeks later.

Williams faces life imprisonment if convicted.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kelsey Steensland (pictured) hoped a Houston County commissioner who preferred her would...
Dothan doctor would be “disappointed” if comments were made about her
The body of James Aaron Toole (pictured), who had been missing for 28 years, has likely been...
Houston County man missing for 28 years likely found
Carolyn Rainey embraces police chief, Michael Moore, after he presents her with an award.
Elementary school crossing guard recognized for 35 years of service
Visit Dothan named Hannah Shiver as its new executive director on Wednesday, with her primary...
Hannah Shiver named new Visit Dothan executive director
Principal Daniel Barrentine of G.W. Long says he talks every year about his expectations for...
Two Wiregrass schools named in top 25 best state public high schools

Latest News

The stabilization grants helped many childcare providers in the U.S.
Thousands of daycares in Alabama could close after funding expires
Steve Smith through the Historic Dupree School Preservation Project played a major factor in...
Silent Hero takes historic landmark to new heights
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP...
Trump won’t try to move Georgia case to federal court after judge rejected similar bid by Meadows
Jenny Wambles Hallford and David Allen Meyer face 17 counts of Burglary, while police are still...
Arrests made in Dothan storage unit burglaries