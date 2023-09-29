Wiregrass Gives Back
News4 FNF GOTW: Tigers look for sunshine during stormy year

After an uneventful first four weeks of the season, Samson are taking a break from region play this week for homecoming against the Florala Wildcats.
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - There is no secret the Samson Tigers first four weeks have been uneventful. They’re taking a break from region play this week for homecoming to play Florala but there is a major roadblock in the way.

Head coach Jason Wambles says injuries have hurt this team to a terrible degree making it tough for them to have much success this year.

