Mobile County Sheriff: Semmes mother murdered her 2 children before taking her own life

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Evidence from a gruesome homicide scene Evergreen Court in Semmes on Thursday indicates a woman killed her two young children and then committed suicide, authorities said Friday.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said autopsies revealed that 2-year Jacob Johnson and 5-year-old Mia Johnson both died from drowning and that blood loss from cuts to the neck contributed to the girl’s death.

Burch said the evidence indicates that Johnson, 37, killed the children and then hanged herself in a closet near the master bedroom. He said the specific motive is unclear.

“I have not recovered any kind of notes outlining what happened,” he said. “We have learned and continue to learn that there was clearly some psychiatric issues with the mother. Again, we’re learning more and more about that as hours go by.”

Burch said Johnson’s estranged husband found the bodies and called police. He said the man has been cleared of any suspicion.

“We were able to corroborate some of the timeline where he said he was and where he’d come from,” the sheriff said. “He was truthful in those statements. We were able to verify receipts that were located. It’s just tragic. And unfortunately – and I hope this stops – there were a lot of social media comments about him being responsible and that he probably did it. Well, he didn’t.”

