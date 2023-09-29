Friday Night Football Week 5 Predictions

Wiregrass Gives Back
Game of the Week for Week 5 features the Samson Tigers taking on the Florala Wildcats.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year again for high school football and News4 is back with Friday Night Football Prediction picks to get you in the spirit!

News4 wants to know your predictions for this week’s gridiron clashes around the Wiregrass.

Join in on the fun by filling out the form below then stay tuned on the News4 social media pages for highlights!

If you miss play by play updates, don’t worry! Tune in to News4 Friday Night Football on Friday, September 29 at 10 p.m. for all the highlights!

