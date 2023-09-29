Enterprise ambulance wrecks into mural in downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise Rescue ambulance was involved in a crash in downtown Dothan near East Main Street and North St. Andrews Friday morning.

Officials with Dothan Fire, Dothan Police, and Pitchers Ambulance responded to the scene to find an Enterprise Rescue Ambulance had collided with the side of a downtown business whose wall housed a mural.

According to Sergeant Andy Davis with DPD, Enterprise Rescue was on the way to Southeast Health with a patient on board when a vehicle crossed into the intersection crashing into the ambulance causing it to wreck into the building.

An Enterprise Rescue ambulance crashed in Downtown Dothan near East Main Street and North St. Andrews. (WTVY)

The patient was loaded onto another ambulance that took them to the hospital with no additional injuries.

No word on injuries of others involved.

