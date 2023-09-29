Dry & Sunny This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – More sunshine will be sneaking through the clouds today as dry air from the Mid-Atlantic settles over our area and much of the Southeast. Limited cloud cover will provide warm afternoons and cool mornings this weekend and much of next week. Rain chances will be slim to none for the next seven days as our region faces moderate drought conditions.

TODAY– Partly cloudy. High near 87°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT– Mostly clear. Low near 65°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 89°. Winds E-NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 89° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 88° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 89° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Philippe and Rina are expected to remain well away from the U.S. as strong westerly winds direct them N-NW. No tropical threats for the U.S. are on the horizon.

