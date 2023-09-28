Wiregrass Gives Back
Sunnier, Warmer Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Some lingering high cloudiness Friday will give way to plenty of sunshine for the weekend and beyond. Highs will return to the middle to upper 80s over the next week, with some spots hitting 90° on occasion. Rain chances remain out of the forecast through Thursday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 87°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 65°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 89° 0%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 88° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 89° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe & Rina in the Atlantic, but there are no threats to the US at this time.

