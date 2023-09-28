Wiregrass Gives Back
Police searching for missing Dothan woman

24 -year-old Jamyia Richards was last seen at Flying J in Dothan.
24 -year-old Jamyia Richards was last seen at Flying J in Dothan.(Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police are in search for a woman that went missing earlier this week according to a family member.

Jamyia Richards, 24, was last seen by her aunt at Flying J in Dothan on Monday, September 25.

According to DPD, Jamyia could possibly be enroute to North Carolina, Ohio, or Dallas, TX.

Richards suffers from a medical condition and is currently not taking her medication.

Richards was last seen wearing a pink and white tie-dye top and shorts with a brown “bob” wig.

If you have information, contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or (334) 615-3632.

