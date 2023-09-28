Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!
Join us as we take a look at what's happening in the Wiregrass this weekend!(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

Join us at 3:00 p.m. each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.

If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.

Events for the weekend of September 28, 2023

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kelsey Steensland (pictured) hoped a Houston County commissioner who preferred her would...
Dothan doctor would be “disappointed” if comments were made about her
Carolyn Rainey embraces police chief, Michael Moore, after he presents her with an award.
Elementary school crossing guard recognized for 35 years of service
Visit Dothan named Hannah Shiver as its new executive director on Wednesday, with her primary...
Hannah Shiver named new Visit Dothan executive director
Principal Daniel Barrentine of G.W. Long says he talks every year about his expectations for...
Two Wiregrass schools named in top 25 best state public high schools
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Jason Starr wants judge to overturn jury’s verdict and free him

Latest News

The Coffee County E-911 dispatch has undergone a significant change that has the center in a...
Coffee County E-911 dispatch center moves to New Brockton
Dothan High makes one "whale" of an art project
Dothan High makes one "whale" of an art project
Dothan Leisure Services health and wellness workshop
Dothan Leisure Services health and wellness workshop
The ongoing issue has plagued the Circle City since some areas were repaved.
Faulty sensor lights in Dothan getting repaired starting next week