News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Events for the weekend of September 28, 2023
- Houston County Resource Fair | September 28
- Farmers on Foster in Downtown Dothan | September 28
- Wiregrass Master Gardeners Fall Plant Sale | September 29-30
- Spark Theater Company presents When Fern Caught Fire | September 29- October 1
- Landmark Park Fifth Saturday Freebie! | September 30
- Run The Circle - Fundraiser for Dothan Police Foundation | September 30
- 2nd annual Touch a Truck event at Sam Boswell Buick GMC | September 30
- A Night of Praise | September 30
