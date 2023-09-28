Wiregrass Gives Back
Man caught impersonating student on Enterprise bus, facing sex charges

23-year-old Dennis Wemberly (pictured) is charged with second degree Rape, Trespassing of a School Bus, Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken to the Coffee County Jail following his arrest, with no bond listed at this time.(Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Florida man has been arrested and is facing charges after he trespassed on an Enterprise school bus in an attempt to meet a female student.

Enterprise Police responded to Enterprise High School at around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, after a teacher discovered a man attempting to pass himself off as a student on the school bus that was traveling from the Enterprise Career and Technology Center at the end of the school day.

An Enterprise Police SRO was notified and took the man, identified as 23-year-old Dennis Wemberly of Pompano, Florida, into custody. Detectives investigating the situation were able to determine that Wemberly had arranged to meet a 15-year-old Enterprise female student at the school, with that student assisting Wemberly onto the bus while it was at the Career and Technology Center.

Further investigation also revealed that Wemberly and the female student had a previous sexual encounter, and obscene material had been exchanged over the phone.

Wemberly was arrested for the incident and charged with second degree Rape, Trespassing of a School Bus, Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was taken to the Coffee County Jail following his arrest, with no bond listed at this time.

After information was released by Enterprise Police, Enterprise City Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Enterprise City School personnel were notified of an individual impersonating an Enterprise High School (EHS) student with the help of a female EHS student to gain access to a shuttle bus transporting EHS students from the Enterprise Career and Technology Center back to EHS at the end of the school day on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

“We would like to personally thank our EHS School Resource Officers and the Enterprise Police Department for their quick response and apprehending this individual while on the school bus.

“ECS does not take situations like this lightly and understands the concern that a situation like this can cause for our students, parents/guardians and staff members. School officials are reviewing bus loading procedures and protocols in light of this incident.”

Enterprise City Schools

