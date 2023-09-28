Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

First responders save 1-year-old child who overdosed on drugs, started choking on tinfoil

A 15-month-old child was saved by Portland Fire and Rescue after overdosing and choking on a piece of tinfoil. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Portland first responders were able to save a young child who stopped breathing after getting drugs into their system.

KPTV reports that Portland Fire and Rescue were called about a 15-month-old toddler who possibly overdosed and was choking on a piece of tinfoil last Friday.

A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau said the incident started at about 5:45 p.m. regarding a child who was not breathing in a parking garage.

An off-duty paramedic performed CPR on the unconscious child and fire personnel administered Narcan. The infant was then transported to the hospital.

Police said they believe the child came in contact with a drug substance in the family vehicle. Officers searched the car, finding drugs, paraphernalia, foil, scales and torches.

According to the police bureau, investigators are speaking with the child’s parents who stayed at the scene, but no immediate arrests have been made.

Portland City Commissioner of Public Safety Rene Gonzalez used the incident to illustrate what he says is a problem with hard drug use.

“This is a horrific reminder of how the drug crisis is destroying our community,” Gonzalez said. “We need state Legislature to address hard drug use. It is also time for the city and county to strongly consider declaring a public health emergency.”

In June of this year, the police bureau reported that it investigated three overdoses where children were exposed to fentanyl in the Portland area. The children were reportedly between 1 and 3 years old.

Last year, the Portland Police Bureau was notified of 58 confirmed overdose deaths, with 27 of them suspected to be linked to fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kelsey Steensland (pictured) hoped a Houston County commissioner who preferred her would...
Dothan doctor would be “disappointed” if comments were made about her
Brandon Shoupe discusses healthcare concerns on September 25, 2023.
Doctors leaving amid dwindling healthcare in Dothan, chairman claims
Charles "Scrappy" Hall
“Scrappy” Hall nabbed in Geneva County beaver pond
Hometown Foods in Headland has closed the Willy D’s dining room, effective immediately,...
Willy D’s in Headland closed
The fire department responded at 6:23 a.m. to reports of flames visible in the roof of the...
Popular eatery closes due to fire, expects to reopen soon

Latest News

Actors Bob Odenkirk, left, and Jack Black, right, join demonstrators outside the Paramount...
Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios next week, as protracted writers strike ends
Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of...
Massachusetts man stabs 5 officers after crashing into home following chase, police say
Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of...
Man accused of stabbing police chief, officers
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Candidates in the second GOP debate attack each other and Trump — even though he’s absent
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time