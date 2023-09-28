Drying Out, Warming Up

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Mostly cloudy to overcast skies continue for yet another day around the Wiregrass, but lower humidity should give us much smaller rain chances and slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon. The sun gradually comes out more and more over the next couple of days before sunny skies and warmer temperatures return by the end of the weekend.

TODAY – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds NE at 10 mph. 5%

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 89°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 88°

MON: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87°

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 89°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – *Small Craft Advisory through Friday morning*. Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Phillipe is maintaining tropical storm strength this morning, but is once again feeling the effects of wind shear. Phillipe will gradually weaken as westward movement slows through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

