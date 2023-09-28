Dothan High makes one “whale” of an art project with Butch Anthony

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 200 Dothan High School students are participating in an art immersion project with Alabama artist, Butch Anthony.

He’s known for using unique recycled materials, like deer antlers, in his sculptures. Anthony has a sea-themed vision for the sculpture that will eventually be on display at Dothan High.

It features a whale surrounded by fish the students are making in Anthony’s signature style.

Anthony has made art since he was 14-years-old. His passion grew from new discoveries.

“Back in the 70s’, we used to go out in the woods looking for stuff,” Anthony said. “Artifacts and fossils and digging in the creeks and stuff.”

He is sharing his passion with high school students using a fossil of a pre-historic whale called a Basilosaurus.

“It’s the state fossil of Alabama,” he explained. “This was a warm shallow sea, sorta like Panama City Beach.”

Anthony is creating a 40-foot sculpture of the beast using various mediums and a message.

“We are making it from trash and recycled items,” Caleb Baldwin, a senior Visual Art student, said. “Someone else’s garbage maybe someone’s treasure. We’ve been doing a lot of dumpster diving,” he added. “We are mainly using cans.”

Anthony wants students to know anything can be a medium for art and there is beauty in all creations.

“I have learned to appreciate art and realize that art is a part of our everyday being,” Austin Barley, another senior, said. “It is everything around you. Its part of what you look at and see,” he explained. “That even in the chairs you sit in, there is a design. Someone sat there and created it and it is beautiful. Everything is beautiful,” he added.

The students in this class are not the only ones learning something new. The entire school is involved.

“They have been taking this fossil into their classrooms and using it for academic instruction,” Visual Arts teacher, Dr. Marion Wylly, said. “Whether its English, forensics or languages, they all have a component in this project. Not only the students but the rest of the staff including the cafeteria staff has saved cans as well to be a part of this.”

Through thinking outside of the box or out of the fish tank in this case, students are working together to create something huge. Students started work on the project Monday.

It will end on October 19 with an art exhibition that will be open to the public.

