Coffee County E-911 dispatch center makes a significant change for residents

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Coffee County E-911 dispatch has undergone a significant change that has the center in a more centralized location.

The center now has a home in New Brockton which is a change two years in the making.

The Coffee County Commission made a unanimous vote for the move in a meeting earlier this year. The results of the change are expected to be positive.

Dean Blair, the Coffee County E-911 director, and Jesse Jones, the coordinator have both witnessed the process from beginning to end.

Jones said, “We wanted to do what was in the best interest of the citizens and for the county...” when discussing the motivation behind the move.

The newly consolidated center allows for even distribution of more E-911 services to Coffee County residents

The new move has also resulted in new economic opportunities in the county.

“We have a little bit larger staff than the city of Elba had when they were handling dispatch but it did add a couple of job opportunities and more competitive salaries....” Director Blair said.

Blair extended gratitude to the city of Elba, the Coffee County Commission, the county sheriff’s office, and the Elba police department for their involvement in this change.

Monday, September 25th was the first day of operation since the move. Coffee County handles dispatch on the west side of the county while Enterprise covers the east with its own dispatch center.

