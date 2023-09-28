2 charged, 1 wanted in Dothan storage unit burglaries

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - During the past several days, the Dothan Police Department has been working a rash of storage unit burglaries that have occurred at various locations throughout the city. In recent days, patrol officers were able to develop leads that have led to the identities of those responsible.

Jenny Wambles Hallford, 43-years-old of Ashford, and David Allen Meyer II, 33-years-old of Dothan, have each been charged with 17 counts of Burglary Third Degree as a result of this ongoing investigation.

Hallford and Meyer are currently being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

Investigators are attempting to locate an additional suspect who was involved. Blake Anthony Poole, 30-years-old of Dothan, is currently wanted for Burglary Third Degree.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Poole, you are asked to contact the Dothan Police Department at 615-3000.

Investigators executed a search warrant to recover property taken from these storage units. Unfortunately, only a small portion of the stolen property has been recovered at this time. If you have bought or acquired any property from these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Dothan Police Department.

