Two Wiregrass schools named in top 25 best state public high schools

Principal Daniel Barrentine of G.W. Long says he talks every year about his expectations for students and how they can achieve even more.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Wiregrass schools were named among the top 25 best public high schools in the state, according to the newly released annual rankings from Niche.

Several categories that go into Niche’s ranking system, including outstanding academic achievements, helped earn Enterprise High School and G.W. Long High School the recognition of their spots on the new rankings.

News4 spoke with Daniel Barrentine, Principal of G.W. Long, who said he talks about his expectations every year for the students and how they can achieve more.

“It was a great feeling, a lot of hard work paying off and being recognized. We have been at the top for a while as far as academic achievement goes,” Barrentine said.

What keeps him motivated to continue his job is the students, and being surrounded by a great group of educators.

“It’s the kids. They are just a great group of students and a great group of teachers. Teachers that are highly motivated, that get after it every day,” Barrentine said.

Alabama is ranked third nationally when it comes to high school students not graduating on time, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation. One way Barrentine stays on top of his A-game and helps to keep G.W. Long on the outside of that tough national statistic is by using standard methods that work best for the students.

“Sound teaching, standard space teaching. But we also prepare our students to achieve what they need to achieve on those tests to be held accountable for,” Barrentine said.

Barrentine, who recently was also named High School Principal of the year by the State of Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals, wants to continue to set his students up for their future and knows the fight is not over yet.

