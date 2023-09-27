Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

PROGRAMMING CHANGE: “TideTV This Week” moving to Fridays on News4 digital platforms

“TideTV This Week” will shift to a new timeslot, Fridays at 5:30 p.m., beginning September 29.
“TideTV This Week” will shift to a new timeslot, Fridays at 5:30 p.m., beginning September 29.(Crimson Tide Productions)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of News4′s newest digital platform programs will be moving to a new day and timeslot beginning this week.

The new programming partnership between WTVY and The University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide Productions began back in August. One of the shows produced by Crimson Tide Productions included in the broadcasting deal is “TideTV This Week,” a weekly recap show of Alabama Crimson Tide athletics that also includes a preview for the upcoming Crimson Tide football matchup.

“TideTV This Week” has been airing since its launch on WTVY.com and News4′s digital platforms at 7:00 p.m. on Mondays.

To more accurately match the show’s football preview segment, News4 will be shifting “TideTV This Week” to a new Friday at 5:30 p.m. timeslot beginning September 29.

The other program currently associated with the programming partnership is “The Nick Saban Show,” a sitdown interview show with Alabama head football coach Nick Saban going over the most recent Crimson Tide football matchup and previewing their upcoming matchup.

Broadcasts of “The Nick Saban Show” will remain as scheduled, with the show airing on-the-air on WTVY (CBS/4.1) on Sundays at 10:30 p.m., with a replay airing on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. on WTVY.com and News4′s digital platforms.

The Nick Saban Show
The Nick Saban Show(Crimson Tide Productions)

To learn more about Crimson Tide Productions, click here. To view a programming schedule for all of News4′s on-the-air channels, click here.

To watch News4 online, including replays of our newscasts, visit our LIVE page here.

Subscribe to our News4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kelsey Steensland (pictured) hoped a Houston County commissioner who preferred her would...
Dothan doctor would be “disappointed” if comments were made about her
Brandon Shoupe discusses healthcare concerns on September 25, 2023.
Doctors leaving amid dwindling healthcare in Dothan, chairman claims
Charles "Scrappy" Hall
“Scrappy” Hall nabbed in Geneva County beaver pond
Hometown Foods in Headland has closed the Willy D’s dining room, effective immediately,...
Willy D’s in Headland closed
The fire department responded at 6:23 a.m. to reports of flames visible in the roof of the...
Popular eatery closes due to fire, expects to reopen soon

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is partnering with the...
Coffee County Lake closed
Parts of Enterprise could experience disruption of water service Thursday.
City project to impact water services for some Enterprise residents
The Vivian B. Adams School in Ozark, Alabama is a proud partner with the Wiregrass United Way....
United Way Wednesday: Vivian B. Adams School
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Jason Starr wants judge to overturn jury’s verdict and free him