PROGRAMMING CHANGE: “TideTV This Week” moving to Fridays on News4 digital platforms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One of News4′s newest digital platform programs will be moving to a new day and timeslot beginning this week.

The new programming partnership between WTVY and The University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide Productions began back in August. One of the shows produced by Crimson Tide Productions included in the broadcasting deal is “TideTV This Week,” a weekly recap show of Alabama Crimson Tide athletics that also includes a preview for the upcoming Crimson Tide football matchup.

“TideTV This Week” has been airing since its launch on WTVY.com and News4′s digital platforms at 7:00 p.m. on Mondays.

To more accurately match the show’s football preview segment, News4 will be shifting “TideTV This Week” to a new Friday at 5:30 p.m. timeslot beginning September 29.

The other program currently associated with the programming partnership is “The Nick Saban Show,” a sitdown interview show with Alabama head football coach Nick Saban going over the most recent Crimson Tide football matchup and previewing their upcoming matchup.

Broadcasts of “The Nick Saban Show” will remain as scheduled, with the show airing on-the-air on WTVY (CBS/4.1) on Sundays at 10:30 p.m., with a replay airing on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. on WTVY.com and News4′s digital platforms.

The Nick Saban Show (Crimson Tide Productions)

