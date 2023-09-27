Ozark Dale County Library back open after new policy changes

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Dale County Library reopened its doors after closing for a few days to implement new policy changes.

These changes stem from recent public concerns surrounding certain books in the young adult section.

There is a new card system for kids 13 and under. With this, parents will now have to sign a disclaimer for what their child can access.

The new policies have also reclassified the young adult section to serve ages 14 to 18, while the children’s section has been expanded from birth to age 13.

The director of the library, Karen Speck, talked about the effort required to implement the change. Volunteers and library staff pulled thousands of books to sort through them and reclassify them.

“I am really glad that we are open and that this has been done,” Speck said about the change.

Only a few books were moved out of the section, but young readers will still be able to find those books in the card catalog and check them out as long as they have parental permission to read the material.

All juvenile cards are blocked from checking out books until the parents fill out a new application and disclaimer.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.