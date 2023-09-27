Overall Dry Stretch To Resume

SYNOPSIS – We’ll see the cloudiness begin to break up on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine for Friday and beyond. Temperatures will get back to normal, averaging in the middle to upper 80s for Thursday and Friday, with some spots flirting with 90° for the weekend and next week. Rain chances remain out of 7-day forecast.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds ENE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy to partly sunny. High near 85°. Winds NE at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing. Low near 63°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 88° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 89° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 88° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 89° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 89° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe way out in the Atlantic and a tropical wave that follows, which will likely become the dominant system, but there are no threats to the US at this time.

