Judge freezes convicted killer Jason Starr’s bank accounts

(WTVY) - A federal judge froze the accounts of convicted killer Jason Starr amid fears he would dispose of his assets before he receives a life sentence for conspiring to murder his former wife.

“Jason Starr has been attempting to set up meetings to transfer or otherwise dissipate his substantial assets,” prosecutors claimed.

According to court documents, U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. froze seven of Starr’s accounts.

A jury on September 20 convicted Jason Starr of plotting with his brother, Darin, to murder his former wife, 36-year-old Enterprise school teacher Sara Starr.

Prosecutors claimed during a trial that spanned nearly two weeks that Jason Starr wanted Sara dead so badly that he paid Darin to drive from his Texas home to Coffee County ambush her.

Federal prosecuting attorneys believe Darin lurked outside Ms. Starr’s home near Chancellor, Alabama, waiting for her to leave for work on November 27, 2017, and when she walked out her door, he shot her twice with a 12-gauge shotgun.

The motive, prosecutors claimed, was Jason wanted his wife dead because a judge ordered him to pay her over $3,000 in monthly support for her and the couple’s four children.

Huffaker’s only option is to sentence the Starr brothers to life in a federal prison system without parole.

He could order his assets to go to Sara’s survivors including the four children she had with Jason Starr.

The Starrs are jailed pending sentencing.

