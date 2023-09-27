Wiregrass Gives Back
Jamie Townes receives second plea deal in two weeks

Jamie Townes departs a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to manslaughter and receiving 15 years.(WTVY/Ken CurtisGRAY TVV)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Convicted killer Jamie Emmanuel Townes closed out years of criminal court cases when he pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor theft charge, which prosecutors and a judge reduced from felony robbery.

He received a 12-month sentence that Townes will serve concurrently with a 15-year manslaughter term handed down this month, attorney Adam Parker told News4.

The robbery charge stemmed from an altercation with a woman in February while Townes was on Capital Murder bond for the Dothan shooting of 21-year-old Breunia Jennings.

On September 14, as the jury prepared to deliberate his fate on that charge, Townes accepted an agreement to plead guilty to the less serious manslaughter charge.

“(Breunia’s mother) was at peace and wanted this to happen,” Russ said of the agreement. “She did not want Mr. Townes to spend the remainder of his life in prison and she had forgiven him.”

Townes arrest in February drew criticism because he had no ankle monitor, though a judge ordered he wear one.

