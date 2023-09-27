Wiregrass Gives Back
Hannah Shiver named new Visit Dothan executive director

Visit Dothan offices(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Visit Dothan named Hannah Shiver as its new executive director on Wednesday, with her primary responsibility luring tourists to the city. She previously served as general manager for Larry Blumberg and Associates (LBA) Hospitality.

“Hannah has an extensive management, marketing, and sales background, making her an ideal fit to lead Visit Dothan into its next chapter,” the tourism group said. “In addition to her impressive professional background, Hannah is deeply rooted in the Dothan community.”

Shiver, the release states, has more than 12 years of experience in the local hospitality industry and served on the Visit Dothan board of directors for two years.

According to the statement, in 2023, Visit Dothan achieved a remarkable milestone by collecting approximately $1.7 million in hospitality tax revenue, representing a 3.1% increase from the previous year.

However, the year had controversy.

Visit Dothan’s Executive Director Aaron McCreight pleaded guilty to bank fraud related to a 2018 concert and arts event that he organized in Cedar Rapids, Iowa,

McCreight resigned in February when a judge ordered him to prison.

Shiver’s start date is Monday.

Visit Dothan provided no photo of her.

