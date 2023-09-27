“Girls Night Out” to support women with breast cancer

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Downtown Enterprise is kicking it off with “Girls Night Out.”

Participating businesses will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for a night of fun and charity. Buying a ticket gets you free goodies and the chance to win up to $750 in prizes.

“Girls Night Out” has been a part of Enterprise’s nightlife for the past eight years. What started with hundreds of participants has grown to thousands, and it is all to help women who are fighting breast cancer.

“People diagnosed with cancer come from all walks of life,” Debbie Gaydos, the event organizer, said. “And sometimes they don’t have any family or they are not in a position they can afford the small things to take care of themselves. All these things can be funded and helped with the money we raise from this event.”

Last year’s event raised $4,000. The money has been used to pay for gas to get people to their treatments, buying wigs or hygiene products.

This year, they hope to exceed that goal. Tickets are $15 at Shopaholic in Downtown Enterprise or can be purchased the night of at the pink tent on College Street.

