Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

“Girls Night Out” to support women with breast cancer

Participating businesses will be open from 2:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. for a night of fun and charity.
By Cailey Wright
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Downtown Enterprise is kicking it off with “Girls Night Out.”

Participating businesses will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for a night of fun and charity. Buying a ticket gets you free goodies and the chance to win up to $750 in prizes.

“Girls Night Out” has been a part of Enterprise’s nightlife for the past eight years. What started with hundreds of participants has grown to thousands, and it is all to help women who are fighting breast cancer.

“People diagnosed with cancer come from all walks of life,” Debbie Gaydos, the event organizer, said. “And sometimes they don’t have any family or they are not in a position they can afford the small things to take care of themselves. All these things can be funded and helped with the money we raise from this event.”

Last year’s event raised $4,000. The money has been used to pay for gas to get people to their treatments, buying wigs or hygiene products.

This year, they hope to exceed that goal. Tickets are $15 at Shopaholic in Downtown Enterprise or can be purchased the night of at the pink tent on College Street.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kelsey Steensland (pictured) hoped a Houston County commissioner who preferred her would...
Dothan doctor would be “disappointed” if comments were made about her
Brandon Shoupe discusses healthcare concerns on September 25, 2023.
Doctors leaving amid dwindling healthcare in Dothan, chairman claims
Charles "Scrappy" Hall
“Scrappy” Hall nabbed in Geneva County beaver pond
The fire department responded at 6:23 a.m. to reports of flames visible in the roof of the...
Popular eatery closes due to fire, expects to reopen soon
Hometown Foods in Headland has closed the Willy D’s dining room, effective immediately,...
Willy D’s in Headland closed

Latest News

Girls Night Out to support women with breast cancer
Girls Night Out to support women with breast cancer
Enterprise increasing athletic program fees in October
Enterprise increasing athletic program fees in October
Dothan family benefits from grant-funded renovation
Dothan family benefits from grant-funded renovation
Ms. Joyce helps her daughter put on shoes.
Dothan family benefits from grant funded renovation