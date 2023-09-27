Faulty Dothan sensor lights getting fixed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Good news for drivers in the Dothan area. Traffic sensor lights that are causing backups will be getting fixed starting next week. Since being repaved, some traffic light sensors have not been detecting properly.

Noah Murphy, the traffic engineer for the city of Dothan, said hopefully we will see wait times at traffic lights shortened once they fix these issues.

Among the sensors on Murphy’s fix list includes Alice and Main Streets, which News4 covered earlier this month. Oates and Selma Street, and Cottonwood and Third Avenue are on the list as well.

Viewers pointed out concerns with other streets signals, like Kinsey and Webb. When asking Murphy about these, he told News4 he would look at those and see if any faulty sensors are detected there as well.

The timeline to complete the fix project depends on how much manpower Murphy has, and how busy these roadways are.

“Hopefully we will be able to do an intersection or two a week, but it also depends on everything that’s going on. We are about to get in our busiest season with the Peanut Festival, and all of those things going on. Once we start one, we will try to finish it before we move on to something else,” Murphy said.

Murphy encourages anyone who has concerns about signals at any other streets to reach out to his email: nmurphy@dothan.org. You can also reach him by phone at (334) 615-4471.

Under the traffic engineering responsibilities for the city of Dothan, it states they are responsible for improving thru traffic flow, which includes signal timing and installation of computerized traffic signal updates.

