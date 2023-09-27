Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Family Dollar employee shot by co-worker after getting into argument at store, police say

According to police in Missouri, a Family Dollar employee is in critical condition after being shot by her co-worker. (Source: KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Police say a woman was shot by a co-worker inside a St. Louis-area Family Dollar store Tuesday afternoon.

The St. Louis Police Department reports that two employees got into an argument inside the store around 5 p.m. with one of the workers ended up being shot in the face.

The employee who fired the gun took off from the scene, according to police. The injured female worker was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not immediately release the names of the employees involved but said they do know the shooter’s identity while they continue their search for her.

Authorities said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles "Scrappy" Hall
“Scrappy” Hall nabbed in Geneva County beaver pond
Player of the Week
FNF Week 4 Player of the Week nominees
Brandon Shoupe discusses healthcare concerns on September 25, 2023.
Doctors leaving amid dwindling healthcare in Dothan, chairman claims
The fire department responded at 6:23 a.m. to reports of flames visible in the roof of the...
Popular eatery closes due to fire, expects to reopen soon
Carolyn Rainey embraces police chief, Michael Moore, after he presents her with an award.
Elementary school crossing guard recognized for 35 years of service

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in...
Capitol rioter who trained for a ‘firefight’ with paintball gets over four years in prison
McPherson police arrested a man on Tuesday after an arrow he shot flew onto the Roosevelt...
Kansas man arrested after stray arrow strikes first grader on school playground
Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86
Jamie Townes departs a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to manslaughter and...
Jamie Townes receives second plea deal in two weeks