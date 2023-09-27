Dothan family benefits from grant funded renovation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity has built more than 150 homes since 1990 and will continue their mission thanks to a grant from Lowes.

With these funds they can accomplish one critical home repair project, one aging in place project, one community revitalization project and one home performance improvement project. The funding from is part of a six million dollar donation to Habitat for Humanity International.

More than 480 projects will address critical health and safety issues in homes across the U.S. One of these homes belongs to Ms. Joyce, a woman who has a close band with her daughter, Tiera.

Habitat for Humanity asked for News 4 to not use their last names.

Tiera has cerebral palsy so she relies on her mother for help

“She had a stroke on her left side,” Ms. Joyce explained. “She has to wear braces and stuff.”

Ms. Joyce says she’s been in her house for 22 years. It’s a challenge to care for her daughter and do daily tasks, like bathe.

“It’s hard for her to get in the tub,” Ms. Joyce said. “Its gonna be more easier the way they are fixing it up for her and I appreciate that very much.”

Safely helping her daughter hasn’t gotten any easier. Ms. Joyce was in a car accident in June that injured her knees.

Thankfully, that is about to change because of the Lowe’s grant to Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.

“I thank them for everything that they did and are doing for us., and I appreciate it very dearly,” Ms. Joyce.

The grant is over 35 thousand dollars. It will ensure the safety and quality of life for those who need it the most.

