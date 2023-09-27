Wiregrass Gives Back
Coffee County Lake closed

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is partnering with the...
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is partnering with the City of Elba and Coffee County regarding the operations of the Coffee County Public Fishing Lake.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) is partnering with the City of Elba and Coffee County regarding the operations and temporary closing of the Coffee County Public Fishing Lake.

The lake will need to remain closed for a time for operational changes and improvements that are currently in progress.

A timeline for when these changes are to be completed is unknown at this time.

“The public fishing lakes program is a vital component in the Department’s drive to meet needs in communities throughout Alabama,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “The Coffee County Public Fishing Lake is one of our most treasured community resources, so we’re maximizing enhancements there and look forward to announcing the reopen date soon.”

Alabama’s State Public Fishing Lakes are located throughout the state and are managed by the Fisheries Section of ADCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division for quality fishing for largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, channel catfish and crappie (in most lakes).

For more information about Dale, Geneva and Pike county public fishing lakes, including directions, visit www.outdooralabama.com/where-fish-alabama/alabama-public-fishing-lakes-pfls or contact the WFF Fisheries Section at (334) 242-3471. ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management, and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.

Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.

