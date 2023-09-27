A Cloudy and Muggy Day

SYNOPSIS – Small rain chances continue into today, but the vast majority of us will see mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with continuing muggy conditions around the Wiregrass. Rain chances fade, but clouds continue into Thursday, then we’ll start seeing more of that sunshine once again by the weekend and into early next week.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy to cloudy with a few showers and storms. High near 81°. Winds NE at 10 mph. 30%

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 69°. Winds E 5 mph. 10%

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 85°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph. 5%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87°

SAT: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 88°

SUN: Sunny. Low: 65° High: 87°

MON: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87°

TUE: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts, becoming E at 10-15 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Phillipe is more organized this morning, but drier air and wind shear is still expected to weaken it into a remnant low near Puerto Rico by the weekend. Another batch of showers and storms to its southeast will need to be watched for tropical development over the next couple of days.

