City project to impact water services for some Enterprise residents

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Parts of Enterprise could experience disruption of water service Thursday.

According to the city of Enterprise, a disruption of water services is taking place Thursday, September 28.

This disruption is due to an ongoing waterline replacement project in the area.

Customers on the following areas may be impacted:

Ayrshire Dr.

Crestview Dr.

E. Emerald Dr.

Fieldcrest Dr.

Foxhill Dr.

Fox Chase Lane

Reynolds St.

Ridgeway Dr.

Woodmere Dr.

The city expects crews to be working in these areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

