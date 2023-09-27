Bright Athletes: Kinston’s Whitt Floyd

KINSTON, Ala. (WTVY) - If you catch a game under the Friday night lights in Kinston, you’re bound to see number 15 calling plays and leading the defense.

That is Junior Linebacker Whitt Floyd. His can’t quit attitude makes him a standout on the field and in the classroom, making him a perfect selection for our next bright athlete.

To lead a defense, you have to have a love for the game. Luckily for Kinston, football, faith and family are the three big pillars of Floyd’s life.

“My ninth-grade year is when I kind of fell in love with it, because we made a deep run in the playoffs that year and I had kind of found a love just being on the field being around the coaches, my teammates,” said Floyd. “I just enjoy the game. I enjoy being out there. I enjoy the aspects of it.”

The other ten players on defense look to Floyd for guidance and to be the one who steps up when the team is in need.

Head coach Rudy Free says you know exactly what you’re going to get when Floyd is on the field.

“Whitt’s a guy who he’s going to give 100% in everything he does, whether it’s in the weight room, whether it’s on the practice field, whether it’s on Friday night,” said Coach Free. “You don’t have to guess what he’s going to do, because wherever he’s at, he’s going to give 100%.”

That can do attitude follows Floyd in the classroom too. Floyd boasts a 3.9 GPA, is enrolled in college level courses, is a member of the Beta Club and holds the position of secretary for his class office.

“There’s no point in coming to school and just sitting around all day,” said Floyd. " If I’m going to be here, I need to go in and work hard to get everything I can and get done what I need to get done.”

With his junior and senior years ahead of him, Floyd hopes to set the standard for Kinston football and academics.

“I would like to be remembered as somebody that was known for working hard, that came into practice every day, that was always willing to give 100% whether it was win, lose or draw,” said Floyd.

Floyd said he intends to study nursing after high school, saying his mother is a big influence on his decision.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.