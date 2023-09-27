Wiregrass Gives Back
AAA Alabama offering fee VIN etching service
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA Alabama is offering a free one-day VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) etching service at each of its branches throughout the month of October as an initiative of Car Care Month.

The VIN etching service will be available to anyone, including members and non-members alike, with no strings attached.

VIN etching is the process of stenciling the number permanently onto all the windows of a vehicle. AAA says law enforcement encourages VIN etching, as it has been proven to deter vehicle theft by as much as 65%.

“Having your vehicle VIN etched is a smart move,” said Clay Ingram, AAA Alabama spokesperson. “It could very well prevent your car from being stolen, plus it saves you money on your insurance premiums, in most cases. Call your local AAA office today to schedule your appointment for this free public service.”

Below is the 2023 Alabama VIN etching schedule:

  • October 3: Tuscaloosa
  • October 5: Birmingham HQ
  • October 10: Oxford
  • October 11: Bessemer
  • October 12: Fultondale
  • October 17: Decatur
  • October 18: Huntsville
  • October 19: Montgomery
  • October 24: Dothan
  • October 26: Mobile

Appointments are required to take advantage of the service. Contact your local AAA office to schedule.

