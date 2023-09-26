Willy D’s in Headland closed

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A Headland staple has closed a well loved part of its business.

Hometown Foods in Headland has closed the Willy D’s dining room, effective immediately, according to a statement released on social media.

The closing is due to supply cost and labor market issues that have caused Willy D’s to no longer be sustainable.

The dining portion may be closing but the Hometown Food grocery store will still be in operation.

According to store management, Willy D’s will still have all the smoked meats that customers love in the Hometown Foods. Willy D’s will be shifting their focus to providing carry out options at the store.

“Thank you for all of your loyal support throughout the years. Please know this decision was not made lightly, but we feel it is the right decision at this time.”

