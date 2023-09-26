Small Rain Chances Before We Turn Dry Again

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Cloud cover will linger through Wednesday, with a few breaks at times, along with isolated showers. Temperatures will be cooler, only reaching the lower 80s, but we’ll gradually rebound into the middle to upper 80s for the end of the week. After Wednesday, rain chances are out of the forecast for at least the next week.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 69°.  Winds E-NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 81°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 86° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 5%

TUE: Sunny.  Low: 62° High: 89° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philipe way out in the Atlantic and a tropical wave that follows, which will become the dominant system, but there are no threats to the US at this time.

