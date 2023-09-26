“Scrappy” Hall nabbed in Geneva County beaver pond

COFFEE SPRINGS, Ala. (WTVY) - A coalition of law enforcement officers apprehended a man they suspect in a string of crimes on Monday evening.

Charles “Scrappy” Hall’s capture followed a manhunt that spanned several hours and ended when Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum nabbed the suspect in a beaver pond near Coffee Springs, which is a small Geneva County town.

Bynum credited numerous agencies, including the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, for the capture.

Hall has been wanted by officers for several weeks, and he was targeted in another search last week.

He faces charges for burglary, theft, and other criminal activities.

Among the charges are allegations that he cut fences in several locations.

