Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

“Scrappy” Hall nabbed in Geneva County beaver pond

Charles "Scrappy" Hall
Charles "Scrappy" Hall(Enterprise Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE SPRINGS, Ala. (WTVY) - A coalition of law enforcement officers apprehended a man they suspect in a string of crimes on Monday evening.

Charles “Scrappy” Hall’s capture followed a manhunt that spanned several hours and ended when Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum nabbed the suspect in a beaver pond near Coffee Springs, which is a small Geneva County town.

Bynum credited numerous agencies, including the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, for the capture.

Hall has been wanted by officers for several weeks, and he was targeted in another search last week.

He faces charges for burglary, theft, and other criminal activities.

Among the charges are allegations that he cut fences in several locations.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer "Chuck " Monday went missing on September 22, 2023.
Former Dale County football coach found safe
Player of the Week
FNF Week 4 Player of the Week nominees
Fatal crash generic image
Ariton man dies in single-vehicle wreck
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
FILE - The impact flipped the SUV several times, ejecting the passengers.
Florida train strikes SUV, killing 3 adults, 2 teens and 9-year-old child

Latest News

Alabama Forestry Commission issues statewide fire alert
Proposals for Alabama's congressional map, as submitted by special master Richard Allen.
Special master files 3 proposals for Alabama’s new congressional map
The new city hall is located along East Magnolia Avenue, next to the Geneva Fire building.
Geneva breaks ground on new city hall
Ground broken on new Geneva City Hall building
Ground broken on new Geneva City Hall building