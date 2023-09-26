Popular eatery close due to fire, expects to reopen soon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ray’s Restaurant hopes to reopen soon after a fire forced it to close as it served breakfast on Tuesday. According to the Dothan Fire Department and Ray’s Facebook page, that fire injured nobody, and the damage is minor.

The fire department responded at 6:23 a.m. to reports of flames visible in the roof of the South Oates eatery, according to the 911 dispatch center.

“We will be closed for the rest of today due to a small roof fire. We will post later when we will be able to reopen. Thank you for your patronage,” the staff posted.

The Restaurant has been around for decades and bears the name of its previous owner, the late Ray Sizemore.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.