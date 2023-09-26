Photos: Wiregrass Angel House remembers murder victims

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The non-profit provides services to families of those killed with a ceremony on September 25, including lighting candles to honor those who died. (Scroll through the photos below).

Autoplay Caption

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.