Pet of the Week: Fascinating Frazier

Dothan City Animal shelter brings a new feline friend in search of their forever home as this week’s Pet of the Week.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan City Animal shelter brings a new feline friend in search of their forever home as this week’s Pet of the Week.

Frazier is a 5-year-old black and white domestic short hair cat.

According to the shelter, Frazier demands attention and is highly energetic.

He has been neutered and is ready for his forever home.

If you are interested in learning more about Frazier, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

You can also find some up-to-date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

