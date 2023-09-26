Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea

The justices, without any noted dissent, rejected the state’s plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were turned down by a lower court.

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020.
Special master files 3 proposals for Alabama’s new congressional map

The special master assigned by a federal court to redraw Alabama’s congressional map has filed three proposals on what that map should look like.

Proposals for Alabama's congressional map, as submitted by special master Richard Allen.
“Scrappy” Hall nabbed in Geneva County beaver pond

Charles “Scrappy” Hall’s capture followed a manhunt that spanned several hours and ended when Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum nabbed the suspect in a beaver pond near Coffee Springs, which is a small Geneva County town.

Charles "Scrappy" Hall
Doctors leaving amid dwindling healthcare in Dothan, chairman claims

This controversy is the latest shot across the bow between the commission—at least some members—and the powerful healthcare authority, that oversees a vast medical network, with Southeast Health Medical Center as its flagship.

Brandon Shoupe discusses healthcare concerns on September 25, 2023.
Photos: Wiregrass Angel House remembers murder victims

The non-profit provides services to families of those killed with a ceremony on September 25, including lighting candles to honor those who died.

Wiregrass Angel House Remembrance Ceremony 2023
Former Dale County football coach found safe

A search is underway for a retired football coach who once led the Dale County High School team to a state championship and was last seen on Friday.

Elmer "Chuck " Monday went missing on September 22, 2023.
Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill

Prosecutors had accused Jason Starr of hiring his brother, Darin Starr, to murder Jason's former wife, Sara Starr, in 2017.

Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Lawsuit dropped as Greater Beulah pastor quits

The pastor of Dothan’s Greater Beulah Baptist Church resigned amid a disagreement over the church’s bylaws that landed in court.

Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
FNF Week 4 Player of the Week nominees

Week 4 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Player of the Week

Subscribe to our News4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles "Scrappy" Hall
“Scrappy” Hall nabbed in Geneva County beaver pond
Player of the Week
FNF Week 4 Player of the Week nominees
Brandon Shoupe discusses healthcare concerns on September 25, 2023.
Doctors leaving amid dwindling healthcare in Dothan, chairman claims
Daniel Lee Smallwood (pictured) was located by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office in Tallassee...
Elba escaped inmate recaptured in central Alabama
Carolyn Rainey embraces police chief, Michael Moore, after he presents her with an award.
Elementary school crossing guard recognized for 35 years of service

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea
The original play by Dalton Causey "When Fern Caught Fire" runs September 29 through October 1...
Spark Theater Company presents an original play: "When Fern Caught Fire"
Dothan City Animal shelter brings a new feline friend in search of their forever home as this...
Pet of the Week: Fascinating Frazier
Dothan City Animal shelter brings a new feline friend in search of their forever home as this...
Pet of the Week: Fascinating Frazier