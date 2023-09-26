News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
Supreme Court allows drawing of new Alabama congressional map to proceed, rejecting state’s plea
The justices, without any noted dissent, rejected the state’s plea to retain Republican-drawn lines that were turned down by a lower court.
Special master files 3 proposals for Alabama’s new congressional map
The special master assigned by a federal court to redraw Alabama’s congressional map has filed three proposals on what that map should look like.
“Scrappy” Hall nabbed in Geneva County beaver pond
Charles “Scrappy” Hall’s capture followed a manhunt that spanned several hours and ended when Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum nabbed the suspect in a beaver pond near Coffee Springs, which is a small Geneva County town.
Doctors leaving amid dwindling healthcare in Dothan, chairman claims
This controversy is the latest shot across the bow between the commission—at least some members—and the powerful healthcare authority, that oversees a vast medical network, with Southeast Health Medical Center as its flagship.
Photos: Wiregrass Angel House remembers murder victims
The non-profit provides services to families of those killed with a ceremony on September 25, including lighting candles to honor those who died.
Former Dale County football coach found safe
A search is underway for a retired football coach who once led the Dale County High School team to a state championship and was last seen on Friday.
Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
Prosecutors had accused Jason Starr of hiring his brother, Darin Starr, to murder Jason's former wife, Sara Starr, in 2017.
Lawsuit dropped as Greater Beulah pastor quits
The pastor of Dothan’s Greater Beulah Baptist Church resigned amid a disagreement over the church’s bylaws that landed in court.
FNF Week 4 Player of the Week nominees
Week 4 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.
Subscribe to our News4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.