Improving Rain Chances

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – After a dry and warm Monday, rain chances are on the increase across the Wiregrass over the next couple of days. It won’t rain every where and it won’t be a drought-buster, but heavy rain is possible with some of the storms. The rest of the week and the weekend continue to look great.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph. 30%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. Low near 69°. Winds E 5 mph. 20%

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 82°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 86°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 88°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 87°

MON: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 64° High: 87°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Phillipe is struggling with dry air and wind shear as it continues west over the Atlantic. Phillipe is expected to gradually weaken through the week and become a remnant low by the weekend well north of Puerto Rico.

